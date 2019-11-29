Image copyright PA Media Image caption The 29-year-old pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder

A man has denied attempting to kill four men and a woman during a stabbing spree in north London.

Jason Kakaire, 29, pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder, having an article with a blade or point and wounding with intent.

It follows five stabbings in the Edmonton area between 30 March and 2 April 2019.

Mr Kakaire, of Cameron Close, Edmonton, will go on trial at the Old Bailey on 2 March 2020.