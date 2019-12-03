West Ealing stabbing: Man charged with murder
A man is due in court charged with the murder of a 26-year-old who was found stabbed to death outside a train station in west London.
Mehran Heydari died at about 01:20 GMT on 24 November, close to West Ealing Station, from a single stab wound to the heart.
Police have charged Ismail Yusuf, 19, with Mr Heydari's murder.
Mr Yusuf, of no fixed address, has been remanded to appear at Ealing Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.