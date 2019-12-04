Image copyright London Fire Brigade Image caption It is understood the fire broke out in a bin store

Up to 100 firefighters are tackling a major blaze at a hotel in west London which has forced the evacuation of guests and staff.

Crews were called to the five-story Travelodge in the High Street, Brentford at about 02:50 GMT, London Fire Brigade said.

Station commander Nathan Hobson said a bin room on the ground floor was alight, which had spread to the hotel.

Firefighters are carrying out a "systematic search" of the building.

Crews from Chiswick and surrounding fire stations have been called to the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.