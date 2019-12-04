Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jaden Moodie was allegedly dealing drugs for a gang when he was targeted by a group of men

A man accused of murdering a 14-year-old boy sold drugs for a London gang so he could "survive", and would carry a knife for "safety", a court has heard.

Jaden Moodie was knocked off a moped and stabbed to death in Leyton, north-east London, on 8 January.

Ayoub Majdouline, who is accused of being one of five men who carried out the attack, told the Old Bailey he had sold drugs since he was 16 years old.

The 19-year-old, from Wembley, denies murder and possession of a knife.

The court has been told Jaden was selling drugs for the Beaumont Crew, also known as Let's Get Rich, when he was attacked by a group of men who were looking for a rival gang member to attack.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Ayoub Majdouline denies murdering the teenager and possession of a knife

Jurors heard Mr Majdouline had a troubled upbringing in Leyton and his parents had split up when he was seven.

While living with his mother, he was abused by his stepfather so went to live with his aunt, the court was told.

However, that relationship broke down and he ended up in foster care. His father also died in 2015.

The court was told he had been identified as a victim of modern slavery by the National Crime Agency (NCA) over concerns he was being exploited by older youths.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The jury has been told five men took part in the attack on Jaden Moodie

Giving evidence, Mr Majdouline said he sold drugs "for and with" the Mali Boys gang, including as part of county lines dealing in Basingstoke, Ipswich and Andover.

He told jurors he was previously jailed for drug and knife offences but went straight back to dealing "to survive"

"At the time I did not feel like I was being supported by social services and I never lived by myself before," he said.

He added that he got "confused" sorting out jobseekers' allowance when he turned 18 and dealing had been "the only way I knew how to make money".

Explaining why he carried a knife, Mr Majdouline said he had been "sliced" on one occasion in Basingstoke so carried a blade "for my own safety".

The trial continues.