Man stabbed to death in Hackney, London
- 5 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been stabbed to death in east London.
The victim, believed to be in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene in Clarence Mews, Hackney, at about 14:30 GMT, police said.
A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The number of people killed in stabbings in the capital this year now stands at 81.