Image copyright Nadeem Saeed Image caption The first victim died in Clarence Mews, Hackney, on Thursday afternoon

Three men have been stabbed to death in London in little over 12 hours.

A man in his 20s was attacked in Hackney, east London, on Thursday afternoon. A 14-year-old boy and a 26-year-old man have been arrested.

Overnight, a man was found fatally wounded in Knightsbridge, central London, while another victim was killed in Deptford, south-east London.

The deaths mean 136 murder investigations have been launched in the capital this year.

It is the same amount as during the whole of 2018.

The victim who was killed in Knightsbridge was found unconscious just after midnight after police had been called over reports of a stabbing.

He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene at 00:39 GMT.

Another man was found injured and taken to hospital "in a serious condition", police said.

Skip Twitter post by @MPSLewisham Police were called to Bronze Street, SE8 at 03:00hrs on Fri, 6 Dec following a report of a stabbing. A man was pronounced dead at the scene & initial inquiries are being carried out at pace.

No arrests at this time.

Got info? Call police quote CAD 836/6Dec or @CrimestoppersUK — Lewisham MPS (@MPSLewisham) December 6, 2019 Report

Emergency services were also called to Bronze Street, Deptford, at 03:00 GMT after a man was fatally stabbed.

No arrests have been made over either of the killings overnight and the Met have appealed for witnesses.

Detectives believe the victim killed in Clarence Mews, Hackney, on Thursday died following "an altercation involving a group of people".

The two people arrested on suspicion of murder remain in custody but the Met said "at least two other suspects remain outstanding" and inquiries to locate them are "ongoing".