A man who carried out a string of sex attacks on 11 women and children across England over two weeks has been found guilty of 37 offences.

Joseph McCann's victims were aged between 11 and 71 and included three women who were abducted off the street at knifepoint and repeatedly raped.

The 34-year-old also raped a mother in her home and then tied her to a bed as he molested her son and daughter.

McCann, of Harrow, was found guilty of offences including rape and kidnap.