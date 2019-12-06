Image copyright MPS Image caption Tracey Connelly was jailed for her part in her son Peter's death

The mother of Baby P has been denied parole for a third time.

Tracey Connelly was jailed in 2009 after admitting causing or allowing the death of her one-year-old son Peter.

He died in 2007 after suffering more than 50 injuries, with three people including his mother jailed for his death.

She was released in 2013 but returned to prison for breaching her parole conditions in 2015. She was refused parole in December 2015 and in 2017.

The Parole Board has confirmed that Connelly has now been denied release again and will have to wait up to two years before another review.

Image copyright ITV News Image caption One-year-old Peter Connelly died in 2007 after suffering more than 50 injuries

Peter Connelly died in Tottenham, north London, on August 3 2007 at the hands of his mother, her boyfriend, Steven Barker, and their lodger Jason Owen.

Connelly got an indefinite jail term with a minimum term and Barker was jailed for life with a minimum of 10 years for raping a two-year-old girl and given a 12-year term to run concurrently over his role in Baby Peter's death.

Owen got an indefinite sentence with a minimum term of three years, later increased to a fixed six-year term.

Peter suffered more than 50 injuries despite being on the at-risk register and receiving 60 visits from social workers, police and health professionals over the final eight months of his life.

A series of reviews identified missed opportunities when officials could have saved the toddler's life if they had acted properly on the warning signs.

When deciding whether to release a prisoner, the board primarily considers whether they are a risk to the public.

It also takes into account the nature of their crime, the prisoner's history, their progress in prison, any statements made on their behalf and reports from relevant professionals.