Image copyright @999London Image caption Police were called to the park on St Ann's Road at 19:10 GMT on 5 December

A 14-year-old girl has been raped by a man in a park in Tottenham, north London, the Met Police has said.

The girl was approached by the man at 19:10 GMT on Thursday in Chestnuts Park, where he is said to have tried to talk to her.

She told a family member what happened, and is now being supported by specially-trained officers.

There have been no arrests as police continue to investigate, the Met Police added.