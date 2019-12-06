Image copyright Family handout Image caption Post-mortem tests found Sandra Zmijan died from blows to the head

A man who murdered his ex-girlfriend in a "frenzied" attack with a claw hammer has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years.

Amateur boxer Sandra Zmijan was found dead in Wojciech Tadewicz's back garden in Hayes, west London, on 24 September last year.

She had been battered repeatedly in the head by Tadewicz in a fit of "jealousy and uninhibited anger", a court heard.

Tadewicz, 27, was found guilty of murder after a trial at the Old Bailey.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 22 years.

Tadewicz attacked the mother-of-two the day after she sent a text saying they could "only ever be friends".

The court heard Tadewicz tried to kill himself "in remorse" as Ms Zmijan's body lay in the back garden of his home in Whittington Avenue and was taken to hospital.

Police returned to his home three days later after Ms Zmijan was reported missing and found her body.

Officers also recovered a bloody claw hammer and bloodstained jeans, with DNA linking Tadewicz to the killing.

The court heard that Ms Zmijan was a keen amateur boxer who was due to compete in an Ultra White Collar Boxing tournament.

Tadewicz, who denied murder, claimed to have no memory of events as he had smoked cannabis on September 20 last year.

De Ch Insp Simon Harding said: "After luring her to his home address on the pretence of giving her back a ticket for the boxing event, Tadewicz carried out a frenzied attack on Sandra using a claw hammer to hit her repeatedly on the head.

"Sandra had told Tadewicz just a few days before that she no longer wished to be in a relationship with him.

"Her death has now left two young children without a mother."