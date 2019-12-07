Exauce Ngimbi: Man charged with Hackney stabbing murder
- 7 December 2019
A man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in east London on Thursday afternoon.
Exauce Ngimbi was attacked on Clarence Mews, Clapton, shortly after 14:00 GMT and died 30 minutes later.
Four people were held over Mr Ngimbi's murder and three have been bailed.
Kieran Brown, 26, of Hackney, is due at Thames Magistrates' Court later charged with murder and being in possession of a bladed article.