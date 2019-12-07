Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Katherine Jenkins had been in London to perform at a carol concert

A 15-year-old girl has been charged after Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins was mugged in London while intervening in a street robbery.

The 39-year-old opera star was on her way to a rehearsal in Chelsea on Wednesday when she saw an older woman being attacked, her agent said.

The Neath-born mezzo-soprano was then mugged herself after trying to help.

The Met said the 15-year-old girl had been charged with robbery and assault on police.

She is due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on 6 January.

Jenkins had been in the capital to sing at the Henry van Straubenzee charity carol concert at St Luke's Church.

Her agent said she still managed to perform that evening as "she didn't want to let the charity down".

Another 15-year-old girl who was arrested at the time was released under investigation.