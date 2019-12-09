Image copyright Family handout Image caption Shante Turay-Thomas fell ill at her family home in Wood Green last year

A call handler with the NHS non-emergency 111 service has admitted he made mistakes when dealing with a student who was suffering a fatal suspected allergic reaction.

Shante Turay-Thomas, 18, died after falling unwell at her family home in Wood Green, north London, last year.

Ademola Dada told an inquest he should have asked "more questions" about her condition while speaking to her mother.

But he added he had just been "wanting to get that ambulance out".

Ms Turay-Thomas died in hospital hours after she fell ill on 14 September last year.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Eighteen-year-old Ms Turay-Thomas was an aspiring lawyer

The inquest at St Pancras Coroner's Court has previously heard how her mother told Mr Dada that her daughter had a rash and tingling at the back of her throat, and explained that she might have eaten nuts.

Asked by coroner Mary Hassell if he should have considered whether the Ms Turay-Thomas could have been having an allergic reaction, the call handler replied there were "a number of things I didn't do correctly".

Changes he would have made included speaking with the 18-year-old to gauge how significant her breathing issues were and speaking to a clinician sooner, the inquest heard.

Wrong address

However, Mr Dada added that the call happened during a "busy" period and had previously been told to keep details about patients "short and sweet" by clinicians.

The call handler also said he should have checked the caller's address was correct.

The inquest previously heard one ambulance was initially dispatched to the victim's grandmother's house six miles (9.7 km) away, despite Ms Turay giving her Wood Green address several times.

The inquest is due to last until at least Thursday.