Image copyright Google Image caption The fight was reported to have taken place at Shelley House in Haringey

A man has been found stabbed to death following reports of a fight in north London.

An ambulance crew found the victim, in his 40s, at Shelley House, Boyton Road, Haringey, at about 18:00 GMT on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem examination is due to take place.

Two men aged 48 and 54 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody. The Met Police is appealing for witnesses.