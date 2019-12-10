Image copyright PA Media Image caption Manish Shah worked as a family planning specialist

A GP who cited Angelina Jolie and Jade Goody to instil fear in his patients about their health has been found guilty of sexually assaulting 23 women.

Manish Shah preyed on cancer concerns to carry out invasive intimate examinations for his own sexual gratification, the Old Bailey heard.

He convinced his victims to have unnecessary checks between May 2009 and June 2013.

He was convicted of 25 counts of sexual assault and assault by penetration.

Jurors acquitted him of five other charges.

They were told afterwards he had already been found guilty of similar allegations relating to 17 other women, bringing the total number of victims to 23.

He will be sentenced for all the offences on 7 February.

The trial heard Shah mentioned a news story to one patient about Hollywood star Jolie having a preventative mastectomy, before asking if she would like him to examine her breasts.

In another instance involving a different complainant, he mentioned TV personality Goody - who died of cervical cancer - and advised an examination was in her best interests, it was claimed.

Prosecutor Kate Bex QC told the trial: "He took advantage of his position to persuade women to have invasive vaginal examinations, breast examinations and rectal examinations when there was absolutely no medical need for them to be conducted."