Image copyright Met Police Image caption Zahir Visiter was stabbed four times "with considerable force"

A convicted robber who stabbed a man to death near Regent's Park in London has been jailed for 15 years.

Kamal Hussain fled to London Central Mosque after killing Zahir Visiter on 28 March, sparking an armed raid.

He was cleared of murder at the Old Bailey but found guilty of manslaughter. Co-defendant Yosef Ahmed, 18, was acquitted of both charges.

The victim's father called for an end to the "futile battle" on Britain's streets.

The court heard how Hussain, who was said to have a gang affiliation, had convictions dating back to the age of 12.

After fatally stabbing 25-year-old Mr Visiter, the trial heard how he and Ahmed were chased by two plain-clothes officers down the canal by the Lisson Green estate.

Jurors were shown CCTV footage of the pair as they took refuge in the mosque and changed out of their distinctive hoodies.

They were spoken to by police as the mosque was stormed by officers but were let go because their descriptions did not match, the court was told.

Judge Mark Dennis QC found Hussain to be a dangerous offender and dismissed the defendant's claim he had acted in self-defence.

He said: "This was a shocking and cruel attack carried out in broad daylight in a residential estate near to a children's play area and where members of the public were likely to be passing through."

While the motive was unclear, the judge said drug dealing may have been an underlying factor.

In a victim impact statement the victim's father Leo issued a plea for an end to violence on the streets.

"The impact of this crime is chaos and true heartbreak. The pain is immeasurable."