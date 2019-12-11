Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jaden Moodie is the youngest person to be stabbed to death in London in 2019

A man has been found guilty of murdering a 14-year-old boy in a "violent and frenzied" knife attack.

Jaden Moodie was knocked off a moped and repeatedly stabbed in Bickley Road, Leyton, in January.

Ayoub Majdouline, 19, from Wembley, north London, was convicted following a trial at the Old Bailey.

Jurors heard both his DNA and Jaden's were found on a knife and yellow washing up gloves which had been thrown into a drain.

A jury of eight men and four women also found Majdouline guilty of having an offensive weapon.

Majdouline was one of five men linked to the stabbing who drove around east London in a stolen Mercedes looking for members of a rival gang to attack.

Jaden was the youngest murder victim this year.