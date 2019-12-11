Man charged over fatal stabbing at north London block of flats
- 11 December 2019
A man has been charged with murdering a 47-year-old who died following reports of a fight in north London.
James O'Keefe was pronounced dead at the scene at Shelley House, a block of flats in Boyton Road, Haringey, at about 18:00 GMT on Monday.
George Nolan, 54, of Mount Pleasant Road, Tottenham, is due to appear before magistrates at Highbury later.
A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.