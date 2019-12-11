Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Met is trying to identify a man who was filmed on CCTV exiting Ruislip Gardens station

The family of young boy who was sexually assaulted in his bedroom by an intruder have been left "frightened" to be in their home.

The primary school pupil was attacked by a man in his family's flat in Ickenham, west London, on 22 November.

His mother said her son had been "unable to sleep in his own room" since the assault, which had "impacted on his schooling and his activities".

The Met has released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to.

The child and his younger sibling, whose ages have not been given to protect their identity, were in their home at The Greenway when a suspect is believed to have entered the flat through an unsecure door.

'Quiet child'

Speaking about the impact the attack has had on the family, the boy's mother said: "For the first time in our lives our family are frightened.

"We are frightened going to and from our house, we are frightened in our home, a home that we have built, loved and felt safe in for years."

She added that her son had been "unable to feel secure and safe" since the assault and while he was being "so, so brave", he had become a "quiet" child.

"What he endured is something no child... should... The thought of him closing his eyes and picturing the man wanting to harm him breaks our hearts."

Image copyright Met Police Image caption A man was caught on CCTV running from the area after the assault

The attacker fled after the boy told him he would call the police, according to the Met.

The force has released CCTV of a man exiting Ruislip Gardens station at about 23:30 GMT on the night of the attack. They have said they want to speak to him in connection with the assault.

Det Sgt David Baldwin said the investigation remained "well-resourced" but officers "are yet to identify the man we would like to speak to".

No arrests have been made.