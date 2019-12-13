Image copyright PA Media Image caption Caroline Flack is due to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 23 December

Love Island host Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating following an incident at her north London home.

Police were called to the 40-year-old's home in Islington, where she lives with her partner, tennis player Lewis Burton, at 05:25 GMT on Thursday.

Officers attended after reports of a man being assaulted. The man was not seriously injured, police said.

Ms Flack will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on 23 December.

She was bailed until that date.