A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in east London.

Viorel Stefan, 49, died of stab wounds at a property in Marlborough Road, Dagenham, at 22:10 GMT on Saturday.

Vasile Firanda, 59, of Marlborough Road, has been charged with his murder and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.

He has also been charged with GBH against a 55-year-old woman, who was found injured at the property.