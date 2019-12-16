Dagenham stabbing: Man charged with murder
- 16 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in east London.
Viorel Stefan, 49, died of stab wounds at a property in Marlborough Road, Dagenham, at 22:10 GMT on Saturday.
Vasile Firanda, 59, of Marlborough Road, has been charged with his murder and is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court later.
He has also been charged with GBH against a 55-year-old woman, who was found injured at the property.