Nora Quoirin's parents speak publicly for the first time since her death

The parents of a teenager who died on a family holiday in Malaysia believe there was a "criminal element" involved in her disappearance and death.

Nora Quoirin's body was found beside a stream about 1.6 miles (2.5km) from her accommodation, 10 days after she disappeared in August.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 15-year-old died from internal bleeding probably caused by hunger and stress.

Her parents told RTÉ that they are determined to get the truth.

In an interview with the Irish broadcaster, Meabh and Sebastian Quoirin said that many serious questions still remain about Nora's disappearance.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Nora Quoirin's parents said that they will push for an inquest and to find some answers

Meabh said that it would have been "impossible physically, mentally to imagine that she [Nora] could have got any distance at all".

"She never even walked as far as our neighbours' front door by herself," she added.

"For us something very complex happened. We have insisted from the beginning that we believe there was a criminal element to what happened."

Sebastien said then when they could not find Nora in the vicinity of the hotel they realised something serious had happened.

"To think that Nora might get up in the middle of the night, naked, barefoot, get out of the bungalow into the jungle, bearing in mind the terrain is extremely steep and dangerous, in total darkness, makes absolutely no sense," he told RTÉ.

"We think it is absurd to think about this possibility."

Image copyright Royal Malaysian Police Image caption The Quorins said they do not believe their daughter would have wandered off alone

Her unclothed body was found after a 10-day search in an area that had previously been searched by rescuers.

She was described by her family as vulnerable having been born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development.

Malaysian Police said there was no suspicion Nora was the victim of foul play.

The Quoirins said they are still waiting on the full post mortem results from Malaysia.

Another post-mortem examination was carried out in London - they are awaiting the results of it as well.

Sebastien said they can get "some degree of closure" if they can understand what happened.

Image caption Meabh Quoirin said Nora is with them every day

"We are determined to fight for her rights as a human, as a child with special needs," said Meabh.

"We really believe that if they'd listened to what we were trying to explain, in terms of what Nora was capable of and not capable of, then we might have been able to achieve more while we were still in Malaysia.

"But with all the right support we will push for an inquest and hope that we can still find some answers.

She holds my hand

"I think we will be living with the horror of what happened in Malaysia for the rest of our lives.

"I think we will seek justice in so far as we can. We have to find peace in our own hearts.

"We will carry Nora with us forever. She's with us here every day. I talk to her every day. She holds my hand. We hear her, we see her in all that we do at home. We will forever be a family of five."

