Croydon stabbing: Man dies two days after attack
- 17 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has died two days after being stabbed in the leg during an attack in south London.
Police found the 33-year-old man suffering from knife wounds on Drake Road, Croydon, at 21:20 GMT on 15 December.
He was taken to a west London hospital but died on Tuesday. His next of kin have been informed.
The Met Police has launched a murder investigation - the 145th this year. No arrests have yet been made.