Image copyright @WendyMacLeod3 Image caption Part of Victoria station is currently closed due to overcrowding fears.

London Victoria is "at a standstill" because of a "major signal failure" during rush-hour.

Part of the station, the country's second busiest, is currently closed due to overcrowding fears. Services are facing delays and cancellations until the end of Wednesday.

Southern Rail, which operates many of the services, is advising passengers not to travel from Victoria.

About 75m passengers passed through London Victoria last year.

Images posted on social media showed hundreds of passengers held on the station concourse, unable to catch Southern, Southeastern and Gatwick Express trains.

Thameslink services out of London Bridge have also been affected by the problems.

Skip Twitter post by @NetworkRailSE We are so sorry for the disruption this evening. Trains are running but far fewer than normal and we know how difficult this has been for you. A power failure to our signalling meant we lost the ability to run trains in this red square earlier and this all stems from that. pic.twitter.com/AWEf912txp — Network Rail Kent and Sussex (@NetworkRailSE) December 18, 2019 Report

Peter Kyle, the Labour MP for Hove and Portslade, was caught up in the disruption. He described the central London hub as being "at a standstill".

Mr Kyle, said the disruption means he may miss Christmas dinner with his staff.

Image copyright @BROOMBY/Twitter Image caption A signal failure near East Croydon has been blamed for the travel chaos

He tweeted: "I'm sorry to every passenger, I know there's a lot more that needs sorting on this service, I'm fighting for that. You have been let down badly this evening."

"The woman next to me is in floods of tears as she's missing her flight from Gatwick."

Rob Broomby, a TV producer, stuck at Victoria said it was the "worst transport chaos" he had seen.

He added: "There was a lot of good humour in the bar as people settled in for a long wait, but when the platform indicators began flashing on and off it felt more like a Christmas tree with dodgy wiring."

Network Rail apologised and advised people to find other routes if possible.