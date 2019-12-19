Image copyright Stuart Haggas Image caption The boy was thrown five floors in the attack

A six-year-old boy who was thrown off the 10th floor of the Tate Modern has started to speak again, his family has revealed.

The French national, who had been visiting London when he was attacked on 4 August, suffered a "deep" bleed to the brain in the fall.

His family wrote on their fundraising page: "Our little knight begins to speak."

Jonty Bravery, 18, admitted attempted murder on 6 December.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The boy's family said the six-year-old was making "wonderful progress"

The boy sustained a fractured spine, along with leg and arm fractures, when he fell five floors from a 10th floor viewing platform.

His injuries have been described as life-changing but his family said he was making "wonderful progress".

"He pronounces one syllable after another, not all of them, and most of the time we have to guess what he means but it's better and better," they wrote on their GoFundMe page, which has raised more than €169,000 (£143,500).

They also said he was now able to move his arms and legs but it meant "he feels more pain" as he regains sensation in his body.

"It is very difficult to see... but he is very courageous and we stay strong for him."

Bravery, from Ealing, told police he carried out the attack because he wanted to be on TV news to highlight his autism treatment.

He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey in February.