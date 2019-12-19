Image copyright Met Police Image caption Police were called to Bromley Road at about 19:15 GMT on Thursday

One man has died and another has been injured after being stabbed in east London.

The attack happened on Bromley Road in Walthamstow, at about 19:15 GMT. The deceased man, in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Met Police said.

The other victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital. The force said it was awaiting an update on his condition.

No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing, it added.