A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 16-year-old boy was found dead in east London.

The body was discovered after police were called to a property in Halbutt Street, Dagenham, on Thursday night over reports of a "sudden death".

Scotland Yard said they were treating the death as "unexplained with suspicious circumstances".

A 50-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The force added that inquires were under way to notify the boy's next of kin, while a post mortem would be carried out "in due course".