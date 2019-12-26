London

Second man charged over fatal stabbings in Barnet and Elstree

  • 26 December 2019
Police officers and tent Image copyright @999London
Image caption The two victims were found on 19 and 20 December

A second man has been charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of two men within hours of each other.

The first victim was found in the boot of a car near Scratchwood Park, Barnet, on 19 December, while a second man was discovered by officers in Hogg Lane, Elstree on 20 December.

On Christmas Day, Besnik Berisha, 42, of Martock Gardens, Friern Barnet, was charged with two counts of murder.

Kaziku Tuwisana, 31, of no fixed address, faces the same charges.

Mr Berisha is due before Willesden Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

The Met Police has asked drivers who "may have caught something that could prove massively important" on dash-cam footage to contact them.

Image copyright @999London
Image caption The victims were found within five miles of each other

