Man arrested in east London on suspicion of terrorism offences
- 28 December 2019
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.
He was detained at a residential address in east London on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of an act of terrorism.
Officers have been carrying out a search of the property as part of the investigation by the Met Police's Counter Terrorism Command.
The man remains in custody a south London police station, the force said, as inquiries continue.