Image copyright Met police Image caption Ebrima Cham was found suffering from stab wounds inside a property in Grove Road, Hounslow

A man has been charged with murdering a 35-year-old who was stabbed to death as he slept.

Ebrima Cham, known as Brim, was attacked while he was staying at a friend's flat in Grove Road, Hounslow, west London, on 19 December.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of his death was multiple stab injuries.

Simon Emmons, 39, of Montrose Avenue in Whitton, west London, appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates' Court earlier.

Mr Emmons, who is also accused of possession of a knife, is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.