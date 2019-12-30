Image copyright Met Police Image caption The body of Dennis Farnell who went missing has been found by police

The body of a man who went missing over Christmas has been found by police who say his death as "unexplained".

Dennis Farnell, 62, was found dead in John Sayer Close, Barking, east London on 28 December.

Four people were arrested by the Met Police on Christmas Eve over his disappearance, including a man and woman in their 20s, who were bailed.

A man, 53, and woman, 47, arrested on suspicion of robbery and kidnap have been released under investigation.

Mr Farnell was reported missing from his home address in Stanley Avenue, Barking, on 21 December.

A post-mortem examination was carried out at Queen's Hospital in Romford on Sunday and police are awaiting the results.

His next of kin have been informed.