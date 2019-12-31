Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was stabbed while walking with her child in a pushchair on Downton Avenue in Streatham Hill

A mother was stabbed three times in front of her child in an unprovoked attack in south London.

The victim, 36, was pushing her child in a pushchair when a man attacked her from behind in Downton Avenue, Streatham Hill, on Monday.

The knifeman did not speak to the victim before he stabbed her at about 17:20 GMT then ran off.

Police said the woman's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The child was not hurt.

No-one has been arrested. The Met said the suspect was a black man, about 6ft tall and wearing dark clothing.