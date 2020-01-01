Image copyright Google Image caption Three males - two aged 17 and one aged 18 - were stabbed at a party Casewick Road, West Norwood

Three teenagers have been injured in a triple stabbing at a house party in south London.

Police were called to an address on Casewick Road, West Norwood, at 00:16 GMT on New Year's Day after reports of a fight breaking out.

Three males - two aged 17 and one aged 18 - were taken to hospital suffering from stab wounds. Their injuries are not said to be life threatening.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.