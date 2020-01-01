Triple stabbing at West Norwood new year house party
1 January 2020
Three teenagers have been injured in a triple stabbing at a house party in south London.
Police were called to an address on Casewick Road, West Norwood, at 00:16 GMT on New Year's Day after reports of a fight breaking out.
Three males - two aged 17 and one aged 18 - were taken to hospital suffering from stab wounds. Their injuries are not said to be life threatening.
Three people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.