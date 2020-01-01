London

Triple stabbing at West Norwood new year house party

  • 1 January 2020
Related Topics
Casewick Road, West Norwood Image copyright Google
Image caption Three males - two aged 17 and one aged 18 - were stabbed at a party Casewick Road, West Norwood

Three teenagers have been injured in a triple stabbing at a house party in south London.

Police were called to an address on Casewick Road, West Norwood, at 00:16 GMT on New Year's Day after reports of a fight breaking out.

Three males - two aged 17 and one aged 18 - were taken to hospital suffering from stab wounds. Their injuries are not said to be life threatening.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites