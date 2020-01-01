Image copyright Reuters Image caption More than 8,000 performers entertain flag-waving crowds that lined the route

Thousands of performers from 20 different countries have taken part in London's annual New Year's Day Parade.

Half a million people are expected to line the route of there 34th annual parade.

More than 8,000 performers entertained flag-waving crowds along the route from Green Park to the Houses of Parliament.

The event's Executive Director, Bob Bone, said: "We wanted to show the world just how much joie de vivre we have to offer.

"London is just bursting with energy, creativity and …. life."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rhythm and colour direct from Latin America came to light up London

Image copyright PA Media Image caption London Schoolchildren performed dances around the theme of "London Loves Life"

The parade has raised more than £1.5m for mayoral charities across London since it started in 1986.

London Boroughs will compete to put on the best performance based around the theme of "London Loves Life" for a prize pot of £65,000.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The event's youngest performers used scooters to keep up with the parade

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Pearly Kings and Queens embodied London's glittering history

Image copyright PA Media Image caption London's Chinese Community ring in the New Year with a traditional dragon dance

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Bizarre and historic vehicles, including old steam traction engines, featured in the parade

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Even the cold British weather couldn't stop smiles from the performers

All images copyrighted.