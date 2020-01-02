Image caption Neighbours said they found the victim injured outside these flats in Streatham

A man has been arrested after a mother was repeatedly stabbed in front of her child in an unprovoked attack in south London.

The victim, 36, was pushing her child in pushchair when a man attacked her from behind in Downton Avenue, Streatham Hill, on Monday.

Detectives said a 43-year-old went to a west London police station on Thursday and was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police say the man remains in custody.

The woman was taken to hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The child, who was in the pushchair, was not injured.