Image caption Neighbours said they found the victim injured outside these flats in Streatham

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in front of her child in south London.

Mark Brazant, of Windmill Road, Ealing, was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a blade.

The 43-year-old turned himself in at a west London police station in the early hours of Thursday.

The 36-year-old mother was repeatedly stabbed in Downton Avenue, Streatham Hill, south London, on Monday.

Metropolitan Police said she was attacked from behind while pushing her child in a pushchair.

The woman was taken to hospital but her injuries are not considered life-threatening or life-changing.

Mr Brazant will appear at Camberwell Magistrates' Court later.