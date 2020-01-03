Murder investigation after stabbing in Finsbury Park, London
- 3 January 2020
A man has been stabbed to death in Finsbury Park, north London, prompting a murder investigation.
The victim, a man in his 30s, was found on Charteris Road, close to the junction with Lennox Road, shortly before 19:00 GMT.
The Met Police said he was pronounced dead less an hour later and no arrests had been made.
In 2019, 90 people were stabbed to death in London, according to police statistics.