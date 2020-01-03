Probe after human remains found at Barnes home
- 3 January 2020
Human remains have been found at a house in south-west London, prompting an investigation.
Police made the discovery at a property on Nowell Road, Barnes, after concerns were raised about the occupant.
An analysis of the remains have confirmed they are human and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled.
The Met's Specialist Crime Command is working to establish the identity of the deceased and anyone with information is asked to come forward.