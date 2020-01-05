Image copyright Met Police Image caption Takieddine Boudhane worked as a delivery driver for companies Deliveroo and Uber Eats

A Deliveroo and Uber Eats delivery rider stabbed to death in a possible road rage attack has been identified.

Takieddine Boudhane, 30, was attacked while on his moped near Charteris Road, in Finsbury Park, north London, at about 18:50 GMT on Friday.

A white van linked to the stabbing was found in Islington and seized. Met detectives said they were looking for the driver.

Det Ch Insp Neil John said the wanted driver was the "subject of a manhunt".

Mr Boudhane, an Algerian national, had been living in the UK for about three years, police said.

On Sunday morning police found a "white VW Caddy panel-type van" in the borough where Mr Boudhane was killed.

Image copyright PA Image caption Forensic officers worked inside the police cordon, off Charteris Road in Finsbury Park

"It has been removed to a police compound where a full forensic examination will be undertaken," Det Ch Insp John said.

"The driver and person believed responsible for this tragic matter is now the subject of a police manhunt.

"At this time I am unable to release any further information concerning the identity of the driver as this may hinder the ongoing police investigation."

On Saturday delivery riders gathered in Stroud Green Road - near the scene of the attack in Lennox Road - said Mr Boudhane had been the victim of a road rage attack.

Image caption Police said the stabbing appeared to be "spontaneous"

One man who said he was a friend of Mr Boudhane described him as a "good man".

He added: "He doesn't make any trouble - he works and he goes home and he ends up being killed while he's working."

He added: "It's not safe to work by yourself any more - what can you do?

"If someone comes at you with a knife you give them what you have or they are going to stab you."