Met Police officer struck in Woodford hit-and-run
- 6 January 2020
A Metropolitan Police officer has been taken to hospital after being struck down in a hit-and-run.
The on-duty officer was hit by the vehicle on Chigwell Road in Woodford, north-east London, at about 00:10 GMT.
He was treated by paramedics and was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Scotland Yard said the car involved left the scene following the crash and a search was being carried out for the driver. No arrests have been made yet.