Image copyright Met Police Image caption Cheyon Evans died after being repeatedly stabbed in the chest

A man who stabbed a teenager to death on a busy south-London estate has been found guilty of murder.

Fernando Pope had denied killing Cheyon Evans, 18, who died after being repeatedly stabbed with a large knife on Deeside Road, Wandsworth.

Pope, 21 and of no fixed address, was convicted after an Old Bailey trial and is due to be sentenced on 7 February.

Cheyon's mother said his murder had left "a permanent hole in my heart that can never be filled".

Pope was identified via CCTV from the estate and was arrested on 20 June, 2019. He was charged the following day and remanded in custody.

The motivation for the murder has never been established.

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption Fernando Pope has never revealed the motivation for the fatal attack

In a statement, Mrs Evans said: "Losing Cheyon has affected so many of his family and friends.

"It has truly been the most devastating, traumatic and surreal thing that could've happened."

Image copyright PA Image caption Despite treatment, Cheyon was pronounced dead at the scene

Det Ch Insp Helen Rance, said: "Pope is clearly a dangerous man who was intent on causing serious harm that afternoon in broad daylight on a busy residential estate.

"Cheyon's family have been left completely devastated by their loss and our thoughts remain with them at this time."