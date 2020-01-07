Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jay Sewell was fatally stabbed through a car window, the Old Bailey heard

A man who recruited his parents and a group of his friends to kill a love rival has been jailed for life.

Daniel Grogan, 20, was "consumed with hatred and jealousy" of Jay Sewell, 18, after finding out he was seeing his ex-girlfriend, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Sewell was attacked by a group of people in Lee, south-east London, on 11 December 2018.

Grogan was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 21 years having previously been found guilty of murder.

The court was told Grogan deliberately engineered a stand-off with Mr Sewell and his ex-girlfriend Gemma Hodder near to his family home.

Ms Hodder, 18, had driven her partner and some of their friends from Kent to see Grogan when they were set upon by a group armed with knives, hammers, a 4ft (1.2m) fireman's axe and wooden sticks.

Image caption (Clockwise from top left) Daniel Grogan, Ann Grogan, Robert Grogan, Francesca Grogan, Charlie Dudley, Jamie Bennett, Liam Hickey

Mr Sewell was fatally attacked through the car window while his friend Charlie Pamphlett was stabbed in the back but survived, jurors were told.

Judge Wendy Joseph QC said Grogan "desired only revenge on Gemma and Jay" and had been driven by "self serving anger beyond logic".

The 20-year-old was also jailed for five years for wounding with intent and three-and-a-half years for violent disorder, with the sentences to be served concurrently.

Other members of Grogan's family and friends also received jail sentences for their parts in the killing:

Grogan's 58-year-old father Robert, who had armed himself with an axe, was sentenced to 14.5 years for manslaughter, six years for wounding with intent and three-and-a-half years for violent disorder

His 55-year-old mother Ann was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for manslaughter and three-and-a-half years for violent disorder to be served concurrently

His friend and neighbour Charlie Dudley, 26, of Grove Park, was jailed for 16 years for manslaughter, six-and-a-half years for wounding with intent and three-and-a-half years for violent disorder, to be served concurrently

His cousin Liam Hickey, 19, of Eltham, was sentenced to three years detention in a Young Offenders Institution for wounding with intent and two years for violent disorder, to be served concurrently

In an impact statement read in court, Mr Sewell's mother Sharon Louch said there was "no sentence this court or any other can pass which can come close to healing the pain or make up for not being able to look at my Jay's face or hear him laugh".

"Jay you were a blessing and made us proud from the day you came to us until the moment you were taken," she said.

Others were previously sentenced over the attack: