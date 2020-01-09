Image copyright Met Police Image caption William Algar was known to his friends and family as Blaise

The family of a vulnerable man who was stabbed and dismembered have paid tribute to him as an "incredibly talented musician and gentle man".

The dismembered torso and head of William Algar were found at a house in Nowell Road, Barnes, west London, on 3 January.

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on 16 January when a trial date will be set.

'Very vulnerable'

In a statement released by police, the family of 53-year-old Mr Algar said they were "utterly horrified" to have lost their loved one in "such tragic circumstances".

Post-mortem tests found he suffered around 20 stab wounds, including a fatal 8cm-deep injury to the chest, and was then cut up with a knife.

His arms and legs had been removed but were not recovered from the house.

The family added: "William Algar, also known as Blaise, was an incredibly talented musician and a gentle man.

"He was a brilliant jazz trumpeter and his playing brought joy to so many people.

"He was also a very vulnerable man."

Det Insp William White appealed for witnesses who saw or spoke to Mr Algar in November or December to come forward.

He said: "I am also keen to hear from any residents in and around Nowell Road who have yet to speak to us - in the months prior to Christmas did you notice people you did not recognise coming and going from Blaise's house during the day and night?"