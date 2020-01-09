Image copyright Marius Zarnescu Image caption Mohammed Abdullah Al Araimi was stabbed in Knightsbridge near Harrods

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing near the luxury department store Harrods.

Mohammed Abdullah Al Araimi, 20, died at the scene near the Knightsbridge store on 5 December 2019.

Badir Rahim Alnazi, of no fixed address, was charged with murder, attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The 23-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Thursday.