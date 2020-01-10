Image copyright Met Police Image caption Thieves were captured on CCTV raiding a north London jewellery store

A bungling robber who stole £21,000 of gold rings and earrings during a "fiasco" heist has been jailed for seven years.

Andrew Elliott, 32, was seen on CCTV ransacking trays of jewels and struggling to flee Ital Gold jewellery in Green Lanes, Haringey, north London.

A shop assistant held in a headlock broke free and pressed a panic button before locking herself in the toilet.

The robbery in April turned into a farce when the thieves "panicked".

Elliott, from Luton, pleaded guilty to robbery earlier this year and appeared at the Old Bailey to be sentenced.

The defendant and a suspect were filmed kicking the security door after they found themselves briefly trapped.

'Own worst enemy'

A third man managed to open the door which locked again before he too could escape.

He banged on the door and eventually a member of the public, who knew nothing of what had happened, held the door open so he could escape.

Prosecutor Tayo Hassan told the court the robbers made off with gold jewellery and caused £5,000 worth of damage.

Afterwards, shop assistant Valentina Ivanova said she felt "scared and shocked" and was more nervous now when dealing with customers.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Andrew Elliott had a distinctive face tattoo which he tried to hide with sunglasses in the raid

Elliott who has previous convictions for robbery, was caught after police identified a distinctive tattoo on his neck reading "I still stand strong".

Judge Mark Dennis QC said: "This was a planned and organised robbery, however much of a fiasco the latter part of it turned out to be."

He told Elliott he was his "own worst enemy", having committed the robbery just months after being released on licence.

The judge imposed a sentence of seven years and four months in jail plus three years on extended licence.

Police have appealed to the public for help to identify two accomplices.