Image copyright Met Police Image caption John Woodward died after being struck by a blunt force instrument, a post-mortem tests found

A man has been extradited from Albania and charged with the murder of a builder who was found dead on a roof.

John Woodward, 47, was working at jewellery scrap processing service Pressman Mastermelts in Hatton Garden, London when he was found in April 2018.

A post-mortem examination said he died from a blunt force trauma to the head.

Elton Sefa, 22, who arrived in the UK on Tuesday, has been charged and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder by Albanian authorities in Durres on 28 February and remained in custody until extradition proceedings were complete.

A 24-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of murder and then assisting an offender in 2018 faced no further action by police.