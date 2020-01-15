Woman in court over alleged murder and poisoning

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Adrian Murphy's body was discovered in his flat in Battersea on 4 June

A woman accused of murdering one man and poisoning another before using their bank cards in a spending spree has appeared in court.

The body of Adrian Murphy, 43, was discovered on 4 June in Battersea, while a 40-year-old man was found unconscious in Walthamstow on 30 May.

Diana Cristea, 18, of Barnet, has been accused of murder, poisoning, theft and fraud by false representation.

She was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 17 January.

Wimbledon Magistrates' Court heard the 40-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been poisoned with scopolamine - a drug commonly known as "the devil's breath" that can render people unconscious.

When he returned home from hospital, he found a number of items were missing.

Romanian national Ms Cristea also faces two counts of theft and two counts of fraud in relation to both victims, after their cards were used to purchase technology and other luxury items.

A man also remains in custody in relation to the same incidents.

Joel Osei, 25, of no fixed abode, was previously arrested on 24 October and charged the next day with two counts of poisoning, relating to both incidents, two counts of theft and six counts of fraud.

He was charged with murder on 5 December and remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey in February.