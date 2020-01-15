Man who robbed and murdered drug courier jailed

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Leo Marcus suffered 14 separate injuries during the attack in July last year

A man has been jailed for life for robbing and murdering a drugs courier in south-east London.

Drug dealer Shackim Purnell-Taylor stabbed 22-year-old Leo Marcus in the heart during the attack in Woolwich on 10 July last year.

The Old Bailey heard the unarmed victim suffered 14 separate injuries during the planned robbery.

Purnell-Taylor, 19, of Gunyard Mews, Greenwich, had denied murder but was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years.

He also received sentences of six years and three months for robbery and 21 months for possession of a knife, having admitted those offences at the start of his trial.

Both of them are to be served concurrently with the sentence for murder.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Shackim Purnell-Taylor was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in jail

Purnell-Taylor was also sentenced to 36 months, to be served concurrently, for separate offences of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Judge Rebecca Poulet said Purnell-Taylor "had involved yourself in the world of drugs and that led you to rob another dealer and then to murder him."