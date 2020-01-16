Image copyright Met Police Image caption PC Stuart Outten suffered several injuries including six wounds to the head

A police officer who was severely injured in a machete attack had earlier texted his partner saying he was "off to cause trouble", jurors heard.

PC Stuart Outten, 29, was stabbed in the head as he tried to arrest Muhammad Rodwan during a routine stop in Leyton, east London, on 7 August last year.

The PC told the Old Bailey he had been "on the lookout" for traffic offences.

Mr Rodwan, 56, of Luton, admits striking the PC but denies attempted murder, claiming it was self-defence.

Image copyright Julia Quenzler Image caption Muhammad Rodwan denies attempted murder

During cross-examination, investigating officer Det Con Clinton Lennon was asked about a text sent by PC Outten.

"It came to your attention, did it not, that Mr Outten had on the night given a text to his girlfriend or partner, who is a fellow officer?", defence barrister Michael Turner QC said.

Det Con Lennon replied that he was aware of it, after which Mr Turner said the text read: "Right I'm off to cause trouble. Stay safe and I will chat when I can."

Giving evidence, PC Outten told the jury he had been "on the lookout" for traffic offences when he came across a "suspicious" white van.

"I believed the vehicle was driving on the road without insurance and my intention was to stop the vehicle, speak to the driver, investigate, seize (the vehicle) if no proof could be obtained and let the driver on their way with a ticket," he said.

Image caption The PC said he had been "on the lookout" for traffic offences when he came across a "suspicious" white van

Jurors were also shown a video of the attack taken from mobile phone footage and officers' bodycams during which Mr Rodwan could be heard chopping at PC Outten before he was Tasered by the heavily bleeding officer.

The officer suffered six wounds to the head, skull fractures, injuries to the arm and broken fingers, the Old Bailey has heard.

Mr Rodwan denies attempted murder, an alternative of wounding with intent, and possessing an offensive weapon.

The trial continues.