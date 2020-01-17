Image copyright Met Police Image caption Joshua Cohen's family ran the Beigel Bake bakery in Brick Lane

A man has admitting stabbing to death his mother and sister at their north London home.

Joshua Cohen, 29, was given an indefinite hospital order in 2018 after a trial of issue found he had killed Louise Cohen, 64, and Hannah Cohen, 33.

Cohen, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, returned to court after an improvement in his mental health.

At the Old Bailey he pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

The 29-year-old denied murdering the two women.

Prosecutor Sarah Whitehouse QC said the Crown accepted his pleas on the basis of psychiatric reports.

The two victims were attacked in the basement of the six-bedroom home in Golders Green on 11 August 2017.

The court was previously told Cohen, whose family ran the Beigel Bake bakery in Brick Lane, lived in an annex in the garden of the mansion and killed the two women after Mrs Cohen let him into the home.

In victim impact statements read to the court, the 29-year-old's three surviving siblings spoke of their fears for the safety of their families in the future.